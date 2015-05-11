The Good Wife Work Outfit Inspo of the Week: Go Out with a High … Neck

The Good Wife ended its epic sixth season last night with a finale that left us wanting for more. The episode gave us a final goodbye to Kalinda (we're sad to see her go!) and foreshadowed potential opportunities on the horizon for the Florrick family, from a presidential run for Peter (Chris Noth) to new partner potential for Alicia (Julianna Margulies). With such a pivotal episode in which Alicia dug herself into her work, the show's costume designer Dan Lawson knew that she had to dress the part.

That's why he chose this Ferragamo light gray charmeuse blouse featuring a high soft neck an an asymmetrical tie. "It was inspired by Old Hollywood," he told InStyle exclusively. "The high neck was wonderfully soft around the face and was a great alternative to a collared blouse. The idea was to make Alicia look luminous and happy to be working on a case again."

Your take away tip: Follow Alicia's lead. "If you are going to do a high neck top or blouse, like a turtleneck, go for one that is soft," said Lawson. "It gives a nice femininity while staying squarely in the business world."

Season 7 of The Good Wife can't come soon enough! While you're waiting, check out all of Dan Lawson's work outfit tips here.

