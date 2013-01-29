The Good Wife Fashion Details: Season 4, Episode 13

A new episode of The Good Wife premiered on Sunday, in which Julianna Margulies’s character Alicia Florrick had to deal with several ethical issues, from an emotional pre-nup for clients to a two-sided partnership offer for herself. "This whole episode, she's thinking she is going to take the partnership because it's the right thing to do for her family, job, and career-wise, but also, shame on all of you for making it happen this way," costume designer Daniel Lawson told InStyle.com. "I wanted her wardrobe arc to match the story she was telling." To do so, he paired bright happy clothes (like a Donna Karan wrap dress and white Akris jacket when she heard about the offer) with darker gray suits (like Lida Biday and Burberry when she found out about the repercussions). Learn more about the wardrobe from the new episode of The Good Wife in the gallery!

MORE FROM THE GOOD WIFE:• The Good Wife: Episode 12 Fashion• Good Wife: Episode 10 Fashion• Good Wife‘s Costume Department!