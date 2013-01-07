The Good Wife Fashion Details: Season 4, Episode 11

A new episode of The Good Wife premiered last night, in which Julianna Margulies’s character Alicia Florrick squared off once again with Louis Canning (Michael J. Fox). "This whole episode, we had to really think through the wardrobe," costume designer Daniel Lawson told InStyle.com. "For the story, she thinks she’s going to be out of town for the afternoon, and then she stays for a few days." So, for her big meeting—which was held in a heavily wooded area—Lawson put Marguiles in a vivid red Dior jacket. "We really wanted her to really pop like crazy and be out of her element," Lawson said. "It’s a very earth-toned world that she’s in, so it really stands out." Click through the gallery to learn more about last night's wardrobe!

