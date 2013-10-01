Good To Have on Your Phone: Rent the Runway's "Dress Match" Feature

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

Rent the Runway, the online destination for designer dress and accessory rental, has recently released its first-ever app, and you guessed it—you can rent right off the runway on the go. But the app is so much more than that. It has a nifty new feature coined "Dress Match" that serves as a shopping tool, giving you the ability to snap a pattern, fabric, inspiration or an entirely other dress, and match it to a similar style in Rent the Runway's 175+ designer inventory. "It helps answer that 'Should I rent or should I buy?' dilemma before even leaving a store," said Jennifer Hyman, the company's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Our mission remains: To make dressing up as fun, accessible and convenient as possible." Shopping game-changer? We think, yes! Download the app for free on an iPhone or iPod Touch with iOS 7 from the iTunes app store.

Plus, see all of our favorite stylish tech accessories:

