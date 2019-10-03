Goldie Hawn Shared the Sweetest Snapshot of Rani Rose

With a baby as cute as Rani Rose, it's not surprising that she'd be getting love from just about everyone on her birthday. The famous tot got an Instagram post from her grandmother, Goldie Hawn, that included a boho dress, plenty of sweet, gushing words, and her namesake emoji, too.

Hawn posted a photo of her granddaughter wearing a patterned outfit featuring fall-ready hues and a sophisticated floral print. It had ruffles and long sleeves, but it couldn't outshine baby Rani. Hawn's snapshot showed the now one-year-old clapping her hands and looking very, very cute.

"Happy 1st birthday to my granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa," Hawn wrote, adding a red rose emoji. "Our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy."

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Grandma wasn't the only one getting in on the birthday action. Naturally, proud mom Kate Hudson also posted a sentimental birthday tribute. In a video clip, she showed Rani in a car seat with a knotted hat and a cherry-print onesie.

"And what a year it’s a been… A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose," Hudson captioned her video, adding a shooting star and cake emoji.

Hudson is also the mother to Ryder, 15, and 8-year-old Bingham. She and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed Rani Rose to the family after two years of dating. Hudson posted a snapshot from an earlier birthday party last weekend, too, showing the festive joint celebration for Yale, the child of a family friend, who also turned 1.