Goldie Hawn Posts the Ultimate Throwback to Honor Daughter Kate Hudson's Birthday

Kate Hudson just celebrated her 37th birthday and mom Goldie Hawn couldn't resist taking things all the way back to when her little girl was literally tiny with an adorable Instagram tribute.

Hawn had been through the family photo archives to pull out the sweetest black-and-white portrait of her daughter as a toddler. She captioned it with sentimental wishes to her second born. "Happy birthday, my only girl! Thank you for coming thou[r]gh me to become YOU! A shining light full of joy. I love you," she wrote.

Happy birthday my only girl! Thank you for coming though me to become YOU! A shining light full of joy. I love you ❤️ #blessingsmydaughter A photo posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Apr 19, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

InStyle's May cover girl marked her day with a meal at Nobu, where she was joined by friends including Jennifer Meyer and Sara Foster, as well as her mom, of course. She looked every inch the Cali girl in a floral blue dress with cold-shoulder sleeves, accessorized with stacked wedges and a flower in her hair.

Later that night, the actress took to Instagram to post a portrait of the girls' night out, writing: "Best day. So much gratitude for all the birthday wishes!!! They do not go unnoticed and I am so thankful for all the love. Truly."

Birthday meditation went just as planned: Intentions set, tears shed, laughter achieved and then some, and enough love in one circle to last many lifetimes 🙏 #lovemygirlfriends #lovemymama #callingonangels ✨🙌 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 19, 2016 at 7:37pm PDT

Here's to another fun-filled year!