Golden Globes: Who Did You Vote Best Dressed?

Dianna Agron! Not only did Glee take home three awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday, but you voted Agron as your favorite look in our InStyle Best Dressed Poll. (Anne Hathaway took second place.) The actress's winning look was a J. Mendel gown, which she paired with a Cathy Waterman diamond necklace. The J. Mendel label is quickly becoming a red-carpet staple—counting Kristen Stewart, Taylor Swift and Demi Moore among its many celebrity fans. However, fun fact: It was first known for its furs. It's also a family business; the current designer Gilles Mendel is the fifth generation to direct the label. Well, Agron and Mendel certainly made a great pair—another win for the Gleeks!
