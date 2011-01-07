Golden Globes Update: Scarlett Johansson to Present, Menu Preview

We’re getting closer and closer to Golden Globes night! Scarlett Johansson and Jada Pinkett Smith were the latest celebrities to be announced as presenters for the January 16 ceremony, adding to the list of celebrities we can't wait to see on stage. Plus, we also got a sneak peek of the dinner that will be served to the nearly 1,300 guests attending the awards show at the Beverly Hilton. Check out the gallery for a preview of the menu.

