Golden Globes: Superstars Lead Best Song Category

The Golden Globe nominees for Best Original Song aren't usually on our short list of favorites the way the nominees for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress are, but things are different this year! All five nominees are Hollywood (and/or Nashville) heavyweights like Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera and Cher. And while the tunes usually aren't performed at the Golden Globes, we're hoping the Hollywood Foreign Press Association can find time for them in the show this year. Check out the complete list of Best Song nominees in the gallery.

