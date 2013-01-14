Golden Globes Red Carpet 2013: Red is the Color of the Night!

The 70th Annual Golden Globes red carpet was just that—red! Celebrities walked the carpet in varying shades of the standout hue. Marion Cotillard wore a custom-made strapless coral Chrstian Dior design, Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical winner Jennifer Lawrence also chose a Dior creation in the same tone as Cotillard, Zooey Deschanel donned a brighter shade matching her lips to her Oscar de la Renta dress, and Best Actress in a Television Drama winner, Claire Danes, popped in a cardinal-colored halter Versace gown. Plus, many other celebrities picked dresses in the same color family! Naomi Watts (in Zac Posen) and Jennifer Garner (in Vivienne Westwood) both arrived in burgundy numbers, making us blush with excitement!

Plus, see all what everyone else wore to the Golden Globes!

