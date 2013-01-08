Golden Globes Presenters: Kerry Washington, Amanda Seyfried, and More!

The countdown is on! The 70th Annual Golden Globes are this Sunday, January 13, and the list of stars slated to grace the stage as award presenters is starting to roll out. So far, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced a lineup that includes Scandal star Kerry Washington, InStyle cover girl Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Lopez, Jeremy Renner, The Expendables star Jason Statham, Castle actor Nathan Fillion, and Saturday Night Live alums Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell. Combined with the dry hysterics of hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, it should be one big party and a lot of fun to watch. Tune in to NBC on Sunday, January 13th at 8/7c to see all the action, and follow with the editors of InStyle.com for all the up-to-the-minute fashion news for the night!
