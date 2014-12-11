The Golden Globes Nominations Are Out! See the Best Beauty Moments of Years Past

It's that time of the year again! The 2015 Golden Globes nominees were announced this morning, and after reading through the entire list, we're already playing psychic trying to predict the stunning ensembles our favorite leading ladies will wear to walk the red carpet. Of course, a glamorous couture number can only be complemented by an equally-glamorous beauty look, and the hair and makeup moments of years past offer no shortage of inspiration.

Take Marilyn Monroe's '60s-era bob and cat eye---in 1962, only a year before passing away, the icon traded her signature coiff for a mod-inspired ’do, which held loads of volume at the crown, and a outward flip at the ends. With her go-to red lip and lush lashes in check, Monroe added an extra nod to the swingin' '60s with dramatic liner, complete with a feline wing. Kick off the unofficial start of awards season by checking out even more of the best Golden Globes hair and makeup moments ever in our gallery!

