Golden Globes Gowns We'd Love to See

Lester Cohen/WireImage; Courtesy of Versace
Golden Globe nominees are finalizing their last dress picks this week before the big show on Sunday, January 16th, and we can't wait to see what they're going to wear! That's why we dreamed up our wish list of gowns we'd love to see hit the red carpet. For example, Best Actress nominee Halle Berry favors body-conscious gowns like this single-shoulder jersey gown from Alberta Ferretti, hence our pick for this Atelier Versace design. Its illusion bodice gives a nod to her peek-a-boo Elie Saab Oscar gown, while the bright white shade complements her caramel complexion. See Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Lea Michele and more in our InStyle Golden Globe Gown Predictions.
