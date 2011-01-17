The Golden Globes Go Green!

Shades of green paraded down the Golden Globes red carpet, making it one of the top trends of the evening. "I feel green looks great on many different people, it truly illuminates who you are," stylist Estee Stanley—who dressed Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss in a hunter green gown by Donna Karan—told InStyle exclusively. "Last year, there were few jewel tones. So this year they came back with a vengeance." Indeed they did: Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a strapless forest green Monique Lhuillier dress; Mila Kunis chose an emerald one-shoulder Vera Wang look; and Angelina Jolie shined a long-sleeved glittering green Versace gown encrusted with Swarovski crystals. How do you like to wear green? Tell us in the comments!

