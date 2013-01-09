Golden Globes: Amanda Seyfried Is Still Looking for Her Dress

The Golden Globes are only four days away, and presenter Amanda Seyfried is still on the hunt for her dress! “When I land in L.A. tomorrow I’m going to my stylist’s house and she’ll show me dresses,” Seyfried told reporters at the National Board of Review Awards in New York last night, where she accepted the Best Ensemble honor with her Les Miserables co-stars (and her pals) Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. Given that her style includes a range of designer looks—such as a studded peach Bottega Veneta look for night’s event, a purple Alexander McQueen design, a flirty red Prabal Gurung look, and a sexy Balenciaga LBD, we predict she'll choose another high-fashion piece to take the stage for Sunday's show. Her only hint: "I think Stella McCartney is always doing something fun.” Could she be in Stella on Globes night? We’ll have to wait and see!

