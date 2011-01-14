Golden Globes Accessories: Experts Predict Sunday’s Looks!

The Golden Globes are Sunday, and we can't wait to see what our favorite celebrities will wear—especially their amazing accessories! That's why we caught up with a few red-carpet favorites—Cartier, Neil Lane, Chopard, Judith Leiber and Sergio Rossi—to find out their predictions for Sunday's big event. From timeless classics to neutral hues to long chains, click through the gallery to find out some of the luxurious accessories you can expect to see on the red carpet this weekend.

