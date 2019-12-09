The 2020 Golden Globes's Biggest Snub: Women Directors

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are in, and as usual, with every deserved nod (Awkwafina in The Farewell! Ana de Armas in Knives Out!) came a disappointing snub.

Though Euphoria premiered on HBO this year to critical acclaim and fan fervor, the series was effectively shut out of nominations in any categories, for the show itself and for the many excellent performances in it (hello, Zendaya.) HBO's Game of Thrones was also widely snubbed — though the show swept the Emmys this year, its only Golden Globe nomination went to Kit Harington for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

As far as acclaimed series go, Euphoria and Game of Thrones weren't the only ones that were surprisingly snubbed at this year's Globes. FX's groundbreaking series Pose was also snubbed from the Best Drama category, though Billy Porter did garner a Best Actor in a Drama Series nod for his performance in it. Ava DuVernay's Netflix limited series about the Central Park Five, When They See Us, was also left out of the category for Limited Series and didn't get any nominations for its actors — a surprise, considering star Jharrel Jerome's Emmy win.

Speaking of performances, in a surprise turn, Julia Louis Dreyfus wasn't recognized for the final season of Veep despite being an Emmy favorite (though she hasn't gotten a Globe nod for the show since 2017). Though Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep were each nominated for their performances in the third season of Big Little Lies, co-star Laura Dern was snubbed (a travesty, when you consider the sheer amount of memes she gifted us with this season).

On the movie side, Lupita Nyong'o was also snubbed for her scarily good performance in Us, and Little Women's Florence Pugh (who got rave reviews for the movie and for Midsommar) was also shut out.

And perhaps the most egregious snub of all, the Best Director category was also absent of nominations for any women, despite rave reviews for Lulu Wang's The Farewell, Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Greta Gerwig's Little Women, Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, Melina Matsoukas's Queen & Slim ... we could go on.

