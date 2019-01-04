Here's All the Swag in This Year's Golden Globes Gift Bags

This weekend's Golden Globes ceremony marks the unofficial beginning of awards season (not counting last year's Emmys), so it's time to make sure you've seen every movie, every TV show, and belted out A Star is Born's "Shallow" a few million times. But along with the glam gowns, the trophies, and figuring out when the best time to go to the bathroom is (Best Foreign Language Film, naturally), there's always the question of what exactly all the big names are bringing home with them, whether or not they earn an actual award. We've got a sneak peek into exactly what the 2019 Golden Globes Ceremony Gift Bags are hiding. Spoiler: it's good.

Women attending the InStyle Golden Globes after-party will get the Furla Eden Tote stuffed to the brim with some of the newest and hottest beauty releases. The wear-everywhere tote contains Mad Hippie Cleansing Oil to get rid of all that red carpet makeup. Ole Henriksen's C–Rush Brightening Gel Creme and the Oribe Cote d’Azur Nourishing Hand Creme keep everything looking great and the Rituals Ritual of Dao Calming Gift Set is the perfect thing for some self-care. The Thank You Farmer Miracle Age Repair Emulsion is a heavy-duty skincare savior and to prevent sun damage, attendees will snag Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen. Topping it all off is a trio of goodies from L’Oréal Paris: Lash Paradise Mascara, Elvive Rapid Reviver, and LUMI Glotion.

The guys have it pretty good, too. Men will receive a Dagne Dover Large Dakota Backpack in Dark Moss and Storm. The viral Money Maze from aGreatLife may steal the show, but plenty of grooming goods are included, too. Aveda's cult-favorite Grooming Clay will keep coifs looking great and the Bioderma 1 Sensibio Gel Eye Contour and doTerra Deep Blue Rub Cream are perfect for treating tired skin. Hask's Charcoal with Citrus Oil Purifying Shampoo, JJ Young by Caolion's Pore Cool Cleanser, and Love Sun Body Sunscreen could be new discoveries for some, but they're a favorite for die-hard beauty buffs. PiperWai's Activated Charcoal Deodorant Stick and L’Oréal Paris Elvive Rapid Reviver will keep anyone looking (and smelling) good and the Meet The Bulldog Organic Bamboo Razor, Mistral Luxury Soap, and Murdock London Shave Cream are bound to be dopp kit staples.

The guy's bag is also stuffed with an umbrella from Totes Isotoner, socks from Sock It To Me, and the Conair MiniPro Tourmaline Ceramic Styler 263SR. ZeroWater's tumbler and a Marine Layer Intense Recovery Treatment Mask from Port Products are the cherry on top of it all. Be sure to watch the show when it airs this Sunday, January 6, on NBC. Winner or not, the attendees are sure to look great with all this new skin care.