Golden Globes 2013: Who Will Be Wearing This Chopard Jewelry?

Are you excited to see the dazzling diamonds the stars wear on the red carpet? So are we! Today, InStyle.com got an exclusive sneak peek at the stunning Chopard baubles that are *confirmed* to be seen on the red carpet at tomorrow night's Golden Globes, and they are breathtaking (check out the photo!). From diamond lanyard necklaces to rubellite earrings to emerald-cut rings, this is going to be one sparkling affair! So, who will wear these pieces? Tune in tomorrow to find out!

Plus, see the best jewelry from last year's Golden Globes!

