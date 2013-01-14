Golden Globes 2013: Which of Jennifer Lopez's Two Zuhair Murad Gowns Do You Like Best?

Jennifer Lopez's two looks at last night's Golden Globes left no question in anybody's mind: the singer has one of the most rockin' figures around. With a little help from designer Zuhair Murad, Lopez first walked the red carpet in a sheer nude body-contouring long-sleeved gown with strategically placed lace embroidery, then changed into a plunging black silk crepe halter dress complete with feather train for the after-parties. Vote below: which of the two dresses do you like better?

