Golden Globes 2013: Vote For Your Favorite of Julianne Hough's Two Gowns

Julianne Hough did double dress duty at last night’s Golden Globe Awards! The dancer-turned-actress attended the show in a gorgeous cream Monique Lhuillier ballgown with gold embellishments, and a unique one-of-a-kind earcuff made of a fossilized carob beetle! After the show, Hough changed into a sleeker, more party-ready number by Jenny Packham for the InStyle after-party. Hough flaunted her figure in the curve skimming blush-hued gown, which featured silk panels and exaggerated shoulders. However, her dress didn’t last past the dance floor! “I love to dance regardless of how expensive a dress may be... You can't hold me down!!!” Hough tweeted along with a picture of her ripped dress. Tell us: which look is your favorite? Vote in the poll below!

