Golden Globes 2013: See What Everyone Wore!

The 70th Annual Golden Globes are in full swing! The stars have made their way down the (albeit a bit chilly!) red carpet and InStyle.com has all the details on what everyone wore on their glamorous walks. Julianne Hough sparkled in a white Monique Lhuillier princess dress with beaded embellishments, Katharine McPhee wore a super-sexy plunging black gown by Theysens' Theory, Best Actress nominee Amy Adams wore a Marchesa dress she called "ballet pink," Nicole Richie wore a robin's egg long-sleeved lace Naeem Khan dress, and Downton Abbey star and Best Actress nominee Michelle Dockery wore a stunning white gown with embroidered gold cap sleeves. Click through the gallery to see what everyone wore down the red carpet!
