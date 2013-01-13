Golden Globes 2013: See Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Transform!

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live tonight on NBC starting at 8/7 c, and this year's show promises to be an extra-special treat, because Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be co-hosting the festivities. The two funny ladies have been friends for more than 20 years, after first meeting while studying improv comedy at Chicago's famed Second City school. Even before they knew each other, it seems they had at least one thing in common: amazing high school yearbook photos. See the two stars transform below!

