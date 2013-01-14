Golden Globes 2013: See The Best Manicures Here!

In addition to the couture gowns gracing the red carpet at last night's Golden Globe Awards, celebrities also got creative with their nails! Jessica Alba offset her otherwise peach-inspired look with a pastel pink manicure, Zooey Deschanel followed up last year's tuxedo nail art with a movie reel pattern, and Adele went for a full-on metallic effect. Her manicurist Kimmie Kyees, who is also responsible for Katy Perry’s many fun nail designs, layered Sally Hansen's Complete Salon Manicure in Copper Penny over a base coat of So Much Fawn ($8 each; target.com). Take a closer look at their nails, and see even more Globes manicures in our gallery!

