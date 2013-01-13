Golden Globes 2013: See The Best Gowns of All Time

The Golden Globes are only a few hours away! In preparation for the gorgeous looks that are sure to appear on the red carpet, we’re taking a look back at the most jaw-dropping gowns from years past. Who can forget Jennifer Lopez’s slinky gold lame Marchesa gown, Angelina Jolie’s sequined emerald stunner from Atelier Versace, or Jennifer Garner’s sequin-studded vintage Gaultier column? Click through the gallery to see all of the best dresses to ever walk the Globes carpet, and be sure to check InStyle.com for the most up-to-date Globes news!

