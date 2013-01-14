Golden Globes 2013: The Night's Best Jewelry Moments

Jennifer Davis
Jan 14, 2013 @ 12:41 pm

The stars really dazzled at last night’s 70th Annual Golden Globes! Dressed in eye-popping jewels and dripping in plenty of carats of diamonds, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez (in Zuhair Murad), Julianne Hough (in Monique Lhuillier), Allison Williams (in J.Mendel), and Jessica Alba (Oscar de la Renta), dazzled on the red carpet in statement accessories. Click through the gallery to see which star’s earrings are made from a fossilized beetle, who had the most bling, and more!

