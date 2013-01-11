Golden Globes 2013: New Presenters Announced

As the Golden Globes draw nearer and nearer—they air on NBC this Sunday night at 8/7 c—the list of presenters keeps growing! And the most recent additions are some of InStyle's cover girls! Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, and Catherine Zeta-Jones are all confirmed to hand out the golden statues Sunday night, as well as Transformers star and new mom Megan Fox. The ladies are the latest in a growing lineup of presenters, including Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, and more. Tune in this Sunday night to see them and all of Hollywood's biggest stars, plus keep checking InStyle.com for all our red carpet coverage!
