Golden Globes 2013: New Moms Show Off Their Post-Baby Figures

Ooh baby, baby! These new moms showed off their post-baby figures tonight at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Sienna Miller, who gave birth to her daughter on July 8, 2012, looked trim in a floral embellished Erdem design; Megan Fox flaunted her enviable figure just three months after giving birth to her baby boy Noah in a striking form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress, and Claire Danes looked stunning in a red Versace gown just one month after welcoming a son with husband Hugh Dancy.

