Golden Globes 2013: The Most Dapper Gentlemen

Getty (4)
Jennifer Davis
Jan 13, 2013 @ 11:35 pm

The ladies may have stolen the show in red, but the men gave them a run for their money! Best Supporting Actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio looked handsome in a classic black tie tuxedo by Tom Ford, Ben Affleck, who won Best Director and Best Picture for Argo, chose an unconventional navy three-piece tux, Bradley Cooper, Best Actor in a Drama nominee for Silver Linings Playbook, also wore a Tom Ford suit, and presenter Robert Pattinson went with his go-to red carpet designer, Gucci.

