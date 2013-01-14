Golden Globes 2013: The Most Dapper Gentlemen

The ladies may have stolen the show in red, but the men gave them a run for their money! Best Supporting Actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio looked handsome in a classic black tie tuxedo by Tom Ford, Ben Affleck, who won Best Director and Best Picture for Argo, chose an unconventional navy three-piece tux, Bradley Cooper, Best Actor in a Drama nominee for Silver Linings Playbook, also wore a Tom Ford suit, and presenter Robert Pattinson went with his go-to red carpet designer, Gucci.

Plus, see what all of the ladies wore to the Golden Globes!

