Golden Globes 2013 Menu: What the Stars Will Be Eating!

There's something you always see when you're watching the Golden Globes—in between the presenter speeches and awards acceptances—people eating! What are they noshing on? This year, master chefs Suki Sugiura and Thomas Henzi created a mouth-watering menu for the star-studded affair. Scroll down to see the full lineup, from savory appetizers to decadent desserts.

APPETIZER• Grilled artichoke with fennel tomato lemon mousse, and pear honey goat cheese on endive pear salad

ENTREE• Smoked flat iron beef with grilled sweet pickled pepper and California orange oil• Chilean sea bass with caramelized mint fennel, kabocha pumpkin, yellow cauliflower, baby bok choy and dill mashed potatoes

DESSERT TRIO• Cappuccino mousse dome, orange sanguine, and chocolate salted caramel

