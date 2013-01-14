Golden Globes 2013: Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard in Matching Dior

The two faces of Dior did not disappoint with their Golden Globes red carpet choices! Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence and Dior's current go-to-girl Marion Cotillard both walked the carpet in looks from the Parisian house, in the same stunning coral color with metallic belts at the waist. Cotillard also revealed to red carpet host Ryan Seacrest that Dior artistic director Raf Simons made her dress especially for the occasion!

Plus, see what everyone wore!

MORE: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• Golden Globes Nominees 2013• Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Hosting