Golden Globes 2013: Inside InStyle's Beauty Lounge

“You come in and it’s a one-stop beauty shop here!” Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff said of the white and gold-decorated InStyle Beauty Lounge, which popped up for two days only at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Hotel in celebration of Golden Globes weekend. While there, she and guests indulged in hair and makeup makeovers courtesy of L’Oreal (Smirnoff went for a multi-braid look) and a manicures by O.P.I. while sipping on bubbly Champagne and SmartWater. “The whole awards show is so glamorous and grand,” said Smirnoff, who also walked away with Donna Karan hosiery for the big night. “I can’t wait!” Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin—who revealed she'll be wearing Chanel to the ceremony—also stopped by, and practiced her red carpet poses in the L’Oreal makeup chair. “I will try and do the sexy face, of course!” the Hungarian model said of making her first appearance on the Globes red carpet. Added Smirnoff: “I can’t wait to see what everybody wears. Obviously, that’s what we’re all looking for.” Very true!

