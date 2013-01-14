Golden Globes 2013: Inside the InStyle and Warner Bros. After-Party

For the 14th year in a row, the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was the go-to spot for Hollywood's hottest. InStyle's newest cover girl Jessica Alba (in Louis Vuitton) posed with Managing Editor Ariel Foxman, while Stacy Keibler (in Armani Prive) cozied up to boyfriend George Clooney, and Thandie Newton (in Giles Deacon) chatted with Lucy Liu (in Carolina Herrera). "For me, it's a super party," said Newton, who had attended the awards with husband Ol Parker, the screenplay writer for Golden Globe-nominate The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. "I'm so proud of him. "I'm here to support him. And just to enjoy his glory." The stars assembled under an stunning chandelier hung with thousands of gold metal strands, sipping cocktails and dining on delicacies like roast turkey and braised short rib. Click through the gallery to see more from inside!

