Golden Globes 2013: How Anne Hathaway Is Getting Ready

Awards season for Anne Hathaway is all about trying to keep her work/life balance in tact. When asked how she’s preparing for Sunday’s Golden Globes at last night’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards—where picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Misérables—the star told reporters she wants her day to be as regular as possible. “The last time I was nominated, I went horseback riding in the morning,” the actress (in Oscar de la Renta) said. “I don’t think I’ll do that this year, though. I don’t know. I’m not so often nominated that I have a ritual but I’ll probably try to sleep, drink a lot of water, get some food in my system, chill out, play with my dog. Just normal stuff.” Yes, everything is normal—except it’s the Globes!

— Lindzi Scharf