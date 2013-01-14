Golden Globes 2013 Hair Trend: Side-Swept Curls

Retro-inspired beauty was a popular choice at the Golden Globe Awards last night, with Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, InStyle cover girl Jessica Alba, Megan Fox, and Rachel Weisz channeling their inner Veronica Lake with side-swept ringlets. We love how each star's curls are defined without being stiff, not to mention the throwback moment to Old Hollywood glamour. "Megan wanted to have a moment on the red carpet, showing off a more confident, sophisticated, and softer side," Fox's hairstylist Renato Campora told InStyle.com. Recreate their looks at home by adding mousse to damp hair, then blow dry using a round brush until smooth. Campora used a clipless curling iron by Sultra ($130; sephora.com) to form Fox's waves, then misted on the OSiS Strong Hold Hairspray ($19; ulta.com for locations) to lock in the shape. If you choose to comb through your style, make sure to do so with a vented hairbrush, as a paddle brush may cause your curls to fall.

See more of the best hair and makeup from the Golden Globes in our gallery!

MORE: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• See the 10 Best Golden Globes Gowns!• Backstage at the Golden Globes