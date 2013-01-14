Golden Globes 2013: Get Morena Baccarin's Makeup

Homeland's Morena Baccarin and her makeup artist Lina Hanson decided the best match for her navy Valentino dress and wavy hair was a charcoal metallic smoky eye and a pop of color on the lip. Hanson started by prepping Baccarin's flawless skin with with Lina Hanson Global Face Serum ($85 at linahanson.com). "It gives your skin an amazing glow and it makes foundation easier to blend," Hanson told InStyle.com. Hanson used her fingertips to blend Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation ($62 at kohgendocosmetics.com) beneath an undereye concealer around the eyes. For the sexy statement eye she applied Josie Maran Cosmetics eyeshadow in Magic ($36 at josiemarancosmetics.com) to her eyelids and blended the shadow up to her crease. "Then I smudged the same shadow in the lower lash line, added several coats of mascara to both her upper and lower lashes, and added a few individual lashes to the outer corners of her eye," Hanson said. Her lip is Gabriel Cosmetics Zuzu Luxe Lipstick ($18 at gabrielcosmeticsinc.com) which is gluten-free! Hanson described the pre-show primping as "A fun, glam day!" Sure looks like it!

Plus, see what everyone wore!

MORE GLOBES: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• See the Golden Globes Presenters• The 2013 Globes Nominees