Golden Globes 2013: Get Jennifer Lawrence's Updo!

Although the Golden Globe Awards have yet to officially begin, Jennifer Lawrence’s intricate updo is already one of tonight's winning styles! We spoke to her hairstylist Mark Townsend, who gave us the step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the look. "When I saw Jennifer's Dior Couture gown, I immediately knew I wanted to pull her hair up to accentuate the silhouette of the dress," he said. Townsend began with damp strands, adding a dollop of Dove's Style+ Care Whipped Cream Mousse ($5; drugstore.com) before drying with a diffuser. After spritzing Dove's Flexible Hold Hairspray ($5; drugstore.com) onto random sections, he added movement using a medium-barrel curling iron and Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray ($39; oribe.com). "I took three to four-inch pieces around the hairline and loosely braided them before pulling all her hair into a low chignon." A light veil of the Dove Strength and Shine Hairspray ($5; drugstore.com) secured the look. Beautiful!

See what everyone is wearing at the Globes!

MORE GLOBES: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• See the Golden Globes Presenters• The 2013 Globes Nominees