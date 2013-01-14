Golden Globes 2013 Exclusive: See More Photos of the Stars Backstage!

InStyle went backstage at last night's Golden Globe Awards! We were there when Girls creator and star Lena Dunham gushed over her wins for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and pondered where she was going to stash her new accessories. "I have a little area for special trinkets, like a little special trinkets shelf," Dunham told InStyle.com, adding that they'll go between her swimming certificate and commerative Eloise plate. And how did Best Actress in a Drama winner Jessica Chastain feel when her name was called? "I just couldn’t believe it," the Zero Dark Thirty star told InStyle.com. "It was a bit of a shock and then I thought, 'Don’t trip on the stairs!'" See what all the stars had to say about their Globes in the gallery.

— Sharon Clott and Lindzi Scharf