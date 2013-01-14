Golden Globes 2013: Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet

Tonight Hollywood’s leading ladies walked down the Golden Globes red carpet with their best accessories—their better halves! Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical nominee for Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Emily Blunt, complemented her gold Michael Kors dress with husband John Krasinski; Liev Schreiber played opposite his favorite co-star, Best Actress in a Drama nominee for The Impossible, Naomi Watts (in Zac Posen), and Rachel Weisz (in Louis Vuitton) and Daniel Craig kept it cool posing for the cameras in matching black looks.

Plus, see what everyone wore to the Golden Globes!

