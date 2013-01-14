Golden Globes 2013: Behind the Scenes Beauty with Sofia Vergara!

We're all glued to the set when screen sirens like Modern Family star Sofia Vergara walk the Golden Globes red carpet, but do you ever wonder what goes on before the show? We've got the dish! "The environment was very light and relaxed as Sofia got ready, ate throughout the day, and had fun with her friends and family," her longtime makeup artist Kayleen McAdams, who was on hand to get the nominee and Cover Girl ready along with hair stylist Jen Atkin, told InStyle.com. Of the night's look, McAdams says, "I wanted to do a brick red lip (she chose Queen Collection Lipcolor in Into the Red ($6.99 at covergirl.com), something a little deeper and more interesting than a classic red. Old Hollywood glamour is a trend for awards season, so Sofia and I did our own twist on the look!" She gave the star the lipstick to keep in her clutch so she could touch herself up throughout the night. And those famous endless eyelashes? Sofia can thank 3 coats of Clump Crusher by LashBlast Mascara ($6.99 at covergirl.com). She looked amazing!

Plus, see what everyone wore!

MORE: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• Golden Globes Nominees 2013• Backstage at the Golden Globes