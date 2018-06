When Les Miserables star Amanda Seyfried stopped on the red carpet to talk to fashion host Ryan Seacrest, she revealed a true red carpet rarity! “I get to keep it, apparently," Seyfried said of her Givenchy gown. "I just learned that today." Wow—some girls really have it all!

Plus, see what everyone wore!

MORE GLOBES: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• See the Golden Globes Presenters• The 2013 Globes Nominees