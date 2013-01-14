Golden Globes 2013: All About Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Looks

No one was safe from the hilariously witty weaponry hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler brought to the stage at last night's Golden Globe Awards, but when it came to fashion, the ladies kept it very classy. When they hit the red carpet, Fey was outfitted in a dress by L'Wren Scott while Poehler chose a pantsuit by Stella McCartney with a stunning diamond necklace (to the tune of 83 carats set in platinum) by Chopard. For their first on-stage costume change, Fey slipped into a high-glam sparkling teal column by L'Wren Scott, and Poehler chose a deep-plunging burgundy dress from McCartney. And to close out the show, Fey brought her style full-circle while Poehler put on another McCartney creation, a sparkling black cocktail dress—an appropriate choice, since the hosts did an on-stage toast! What did you think of the hosts's looks?

