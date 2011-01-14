Golden Globes 2011: Meet the Stylish Newcomers

Meet the class of 2011! Five young nominees will follow in the footsteps of last year's spotlight-stealers, Lea Michele and Anna Kendrick, to make their Golden Globes debut. What will they wear? Black Swan star Mila Kunis favors sophisticated draped gowns from tried-and-true designers, while Hollywood up-and-comer Jennifer Lawrence may choose a look from an equally fresh talent. “She’s sort of strong-willed and young,” the 20-year-old's stylist Elizabeth Stewart told the New York Times. “I think she would want to support a young designer.” Click through for more looks from this year's Golden Globes debutantes!

