"Like this year's spring collections, the direction on the Golden Globes red carpet led directly to bold color," says InStyle fashion director Hal Rubenstein reporting from Los Angeles. Rubenstein picked his top 11 dresses from the red carpet's rainbow, including Anne Hathaway's Armani Privé gown and January Jones' Versace look (shown). Click through the gallery to see the full list of top picks! Then, tell us: Which Golden Globes dress was your favorite?