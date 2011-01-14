Golden Globes 2011: Experts Predict Lots of Color!

What can you expect to see on the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes? "Lots of color," says Estee Stanley, stylist to Lea Michele (shown right), Jessica Biel and Elisabeth Moss. "It's the most fun any girl who loves clothes will ever have." InStyle's Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein agrees. "This is going to be a big color season," he said. He predicts Best Actress nominee Anne Hathaway (shown left) will go for something bright and bold. "Anne loves dramatic fashion," he said. "She's not afraid of wearing a big dress, big gown, lots of sparkle, intense color. I think for the Globes what we're going to see on her is something big and shiny." Watch Rubenstein's Award Season Preview video for more predictions after the jump.

