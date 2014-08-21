Going, Going, Gone! Don't Miss Victoria Beckham's Online Wardrobe Auction

Do you have lots in common with Victoria Beckham when it comes to dress size and taste but, sadly, not her budget? Have we got a sale for you! In conjunction with The Outnet, Net-a-Porter’s designer discount arm, Beckham announced earlier this month that she is selling some 600 items from her wardrobe to benefit the Mentor Mothers program of mothers2mothers, which offers mothers living with HIV education and support to stay healthy and protect their babies from HIV infection.

The sale items and the first pieces in the “Going, Going, Gone” auction became available yesterday. Ten iconic items, some made especially for Beckham, will be featured in the reverse auction with two going up every day until Sunday. Each has a starting and reserve price. The starting price will reduce by a fixed amount every five minutes, until it reaches the reserve price six hours later if still unsold. If your budget stretches to the current price, jump in there (you need to register to take part).

So what’s offered? There’s a white Dolce & Gabbana crystal-embellished satin gown Beckham wore to the 2003 Music Video Awards (above) which is on sale today (starting price: £14,280), a fluorescent yellow Cavalli gown with thigh-high slit (Friday; starting price: £14,280), an emerald green Louis Feraud dress (Friday; starting price: £2,380), a 2008 ruffled Anna Sui party dress (Sunday; starting £4,760), and more.

Fortunately, the remainder of the items up for sale are ready-to-wear pieces and accessories priced at lower figures, such as a 2007 green Marc Jacobs short ruffle dress (£600), a Dolce & Gabbana Pop Art miniskirt (£400), and a McQueen leather biker jacket (£750). View all the auction items below, and then head to theoutnet.com to register or view the sale items.

Antonio Berardi; "Dress worn in 2008 when out with David Beckham and Tom Cruise to see Katie Holmes on Broadway." End price: £2,048.

Victoria Beckham Costume Piece; "Jacket created specially for Victoria Beckham as a stage costume when she was in the Spice Girls." End price: £1,140.

Dolce & Gabbana; "Gown worn to the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles."

Michael Hoban; "Dress worn to the 2007 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles."

Louis Feraud; "Dress worn to the Chanel spring/summer 2008 runway show in Paris."

Roberto Cavalli; "Gown worn to the Beckhams' pre-World Cup party in Hertfordshire in 2006."

Prada; "Dress worn in the Spice World movie in 1997."

William Hunt; "Two-piece suit worn while out for Valentine's Day in Manchester in 1998 with David Beckham."

Voyage Jeans; "Jeans were embellished specially for Victoria Beckham."

Anna Suit; "Dress photographed on Victoria Beckham while exiting The Ritz Hotel in Paris in 2006."

