Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kate Hudson, and More Dazzle at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards—See the Pics!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Jane Asher
Oct 18, 2016

At Monday night's 10th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, plenty of celebrities showed up in their finest to support one of New York City's most recognizable charities, God's Love We Deliver, a food delivery services that has provided "nutritious, individually-tailored meals to people who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves" since 1985.

From Priyanka Chopra and Hilary Rhoda, to Kate Hudson and Joan Smalls, there was plenty of star power at the 2016 Golden Heart Awards, honoring Karlie Kloss, who received the The Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service, chef Danny Meyer, who was awarded the The Golden Heart Award for Lifetime Achievement, and Wing Tat Leung, who received the Golden Heart Award for Outstanding Volunteerism. Kloss was unfortunately unable to attend the awards in person and wow us with her always impeccable red carpet style, and accepted her award via video chat.

The charity delivers more than 5,800 meals each day to clients living with life-altering illnesses in all five boroughs of New York City, plus a few suburbs in the greater New York City area, and thanks to the generous star-powered donations God's Love receives, all of the meals are completely free for the recipient.

1 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen 

The model and new mom stunned in this black number from Michael Kors, a black floral embroidered stretch tulle dress with bias silk chiffon ruffles, paired with black strappy heels and a black clutch. 

2 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Kate Hudson

Hudson looked gorgeous on the red carpet in a nutmeg floral satin jersey plunge dress from the spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

3 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress gave the camera her best and brightest smile at the event, where she wore a navy belted silk georgette drape dress from the spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

4 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Lily Aldridge

The model and mom-of-one stunned in a black pebble crepe jacket and black floral embroidered stretch pebble crepe slit skirt from Michael Kors's spring collection.

5 of 15 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Iman

The legendary model looked flawless in a charcoal ostrich feather embroidered cashmere shell, silver metallic embroidered stretch tulle trousers, with a black coat draped over her shoulders, all from the fall 2016 Michael Kors Collection.

6 of 15 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Michael Kors

The designer himself stepped onto the red carpet, surrounded by models in his own designs, looking dapper in a tailored black suit.

7 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Joan Smalls

Smalls looked ever the fashionista in a black cashmere turtleneck pullover and black slashed silk georgette pleated skirt, both from Michael Kors's resort 2017 collection, paired with red satin lace-up heels. Rings and an earring by Delfina Delettrez completed the ensemble.

8 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Our favorite husband duo cleaned up nicely for the event, donning black tailored suits.

9 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Taylor Schilling

The Orange Is the New Black star showed some leg on the red carpet, donning a gold and deep navy striped minidress from Michael Kors.

10 of 15 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Sutton Foster

The Younger star dazzled in a sold silk crewneck dress with long sleeves, paired with gold shoes and a gold purse, all form Michael Kors's fall 2016 collection. 

11 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Nina Agdal

The model showed off her feminine side in a pink Michael Kors ruffled silk dress.

12 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Hilary Rhoda

Rhoda oozed sleek sophistication in this slightly sheer, feather embellished black dress with long sleeves, paired with black strappy heels and a gold clutch.

13 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Taylor Hill

The model showed off her long, lean legs in a navy-and-gold stripe sequined tulle dress paired with an envelope clutch, both from the 2017 Michael Kors resort collection.

14 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Johannes Huebl

The model and husband of fashionista Olivia Palermo smoldered on the red carpet in a tailored navy blue suit.

15 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Martha Hunt

Hunt wore a dark navy-and-white stripe sequined silk georgette T-shirt gown and carried an envelope clutch, both from the resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

