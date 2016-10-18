Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kate Hudson, and More Dazzle at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards—See the Pics!

At Monday night's 10th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, plenty of celebrities showed up in their finest to support one of New York City's most recognizable charities, God's Love We Deliver, a food delivery services that has provided "nutritious, individually-tailored meals to people who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves" since 1985.

From Priyanka Chopra and Hilary Rhoda, to Kate Hudson and Joan Smalls, there was plenty of star power at the 2016 Golden Heart Awards, honoring Karlie Kloss, who received the The Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service, chef Danny Meyer, who was awarded the The Golden Heart Award for Lifetime Achievement, and Wing Tat Leung, who received the Golden Heart Award for Outstanding Volunteerism. Kloss was unfortunately unable to attend the awards in person and wow us with her always impeccable red carpet style, and accepted her award via video chat.

The charity delivers more than 5,800 meals each day to clients living with life-altering illnesses in all five boroughs of New York City, plus a few suburbs in the greater New York City area, and thanks to the generous star-powered donations God's Love receives, all of the meals are completely free for the recipient.

Scroll through our red carpet gallery below to see your favorite celebs on the red carpet for a good cause!