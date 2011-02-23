Go Inside Kyle Richards’ Closet

[vodpod id=Video.5633727&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

If you’re going through Real Housewives of Beverly Hills withdrawal, we have your fix. Star cast member Kyle Richards’ revealed the innards of her closet for Bluefly.com, and she's got quite the enviable assortment. The former child star showed off some of her favorite pieces (Chanel bags and YSL pumps galore), drawers filled with jewelry, her long-sleeve wedding gown, and even the outfits she keeps hidden. “I wore this on the reunion for the Real Housewives,” she says holding up a black Haute Hippie dress with appliqué feathers. “And now I can’t look at it ever again. Bad memories.” Plus, watch for the cutest appearance by Richards' youngest daughter Portia in a frilly pink tutu and her now-famous emerald drop earrings. What’s your favorite item from Kyle Richards’ closet? Tell us in the comments below!