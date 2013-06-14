Go Inside Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Home With DomaineHome.com

Below is an excerpt from "Jessica Alba: True Believer," which originally appeared on Domaine's site. Read the full story, plus see more pictures of Alba's stunning Beverly Hills home at domainehome.com.

When Jessica Alba and her husband, producer Cash Warren, first set eyes on their Beverly Hills house, their overwhelming impression of its aesthetic was that it was contrived. "Faux-aged orange and yellow walls, terracotta everywhere—a combo of Tuscan and Spanish that I’d describe as El Torito-ish," the mother-of-two laughs. Not a promising start—especially considering that off-screen, Alba has made it her mission to embrace authenticity, co-founding the eco-friendly home and baby product brand The Honest Company, and recently penning a lifestyle guide outlining her principles of healthy living, The Honest Life—which touches on the stylish and safe elements she prizes in her own house, from non-VOC paint, to PVC-free vinyl chairs. Still, there was something about the layout of the residence that spoke to the actress, who was pregnant with her first daughter, Honor, at the time: "It felt cozy. It felt like family. And aesthetically, I knew I could do whatever I wanted with it—it was a blank canvas." Click to see photos of the home, and visit domainehome.com to read the full story.