Go Behind the Scenes with Reese Witherspoon at Her InStyle Cover Shoot

Kelsey Glein
Apr 13, 2015 @ 5:45 am

InStyle’s May issue marks Reese Witherspoon’s fourth appearance on our cover, and it's a stunning one at that.

We caught up with the gorgeous actress at her photo shoot, where she charmed us with her signature smile and down-to-earth outlook on life. Aside from dishing on the hilarious list of furry stars that she likes to follow on Instagram (@prissy_pig and @darcytheflyinghedgehog make the cut), the star told us the real reason why she shares snippets of her life through the platform. "I really like Instagram because it's a way for me to connect with my fans," Witherspoon shares in the clip above. "I've never had that experience before, so having that as a way to sort of hear from my fans is amazing."

Witherspoon also revealed what it's really like to be on set with her Hot Pursuit co-star. "I loved working with Sofia Vergara," she says. "She immediately charmed me. She's incredibly beautiful of course, but funny and engaging---just a great girlfriend."

 

To find out what she loves most about Vergara and for a peek at her shoot, watch the behind the scenes video above. Plus, to see her full fashion spread, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download April 17.

Hi, I'm Reese, and you're here at my InStyle cover shoot. [MUSIC] I work a lot. I try to get a lot of rest. I don't feel like I look rested, but thank you for saying that. You know, just. Lots of love in my life, I'm very blessed to have a lot of love coming at me, and, and I try to give as much as I get. [MUSIC] I really like Instagram because it's a way for me to connect. To my fans. I never really had that experience before so having that is a way to sort of hear from my fans is amazing. I like funny animals like Darcy the flying hedgehog or Prissy the pig. You know, things like that. [MUSIC] I love working with Sofia Vegara. She just immediately charmed me. She's incredibly beautiful, of course, but funny and engaging and such a great girlfriend. The thing I love most about her and about meeting anybody new for the first time and somebody who has a sense of humor about themselves. I think, you know, life is hard and you've gotta laugh at yourself. [MUSIC]

