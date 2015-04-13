Go Behind the Scenes with Reese Witherspoon at Her InStyle Cover Shoot

InStyle’s May issue marks Reese Witherspoon’s fourth appearance on our cover, and it's a stunning one at that.

We caught up with the gorgeous actress at her photo shoot, where she charmed us with her signature smile and down-to-earth outlook on life. Aside from dishing on the hilarious list of furry stars that she likes to follow on Instagram (@prissy_pig and @darcytheflyinghedgehog make the cut), the star told us the real reason why she shares snippets of her life through the platform. "I really like Instagram because it's a way for me to connect with my fans," Witherspoon shares in the clip above. "I've never had that experience before, so having that as a way to sort of hear from my fans is amazing."

Witherspoon also revealed what it's really like to be on set with her Hot Pursuit co-star. "I loved working with Sofia Vergara," she says. "She immediately charmed me. She's incredibly beautiful of course, but funny and engaging---just a great girlfriend."

To find out what she loves most about Vergara and for a peek at her shoot, watch the behind the scenes video above. Plus, to see her full fashion spread, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download April 17.

